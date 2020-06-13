Wife of Ukrainian President tests positive for COVID-19

Olena Zelenska, wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced on Friday via her official social media account that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I feel good, but I am in outpatient treatment, isolated from other family members not to endanger them," she wrote on Instagram, according to the Xinhua news agency.

