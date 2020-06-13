Trump: If I don't win, I'll do other things

US President Donald Trump on Friday dismissed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s accusation that he would try to steal the election.

“Certainly if I don’t win, I don’t win. I mean, you know, go on and do other things,” Trump told Fox News in an interview.

