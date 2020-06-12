Academics denounce Israeli sovereignty as 'apartheid'

More than 400 Jewish and Israel studies academics have signed a statement denouncing a potential Israeli move to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria as “apartheid” and say it would be a “crime against humanity” according to international statutes.

“Representing a spectrum of viewpoints, we write in opposition to the continuation of the occupation and the stated intention of the current elected government in Israel to annex parts of the West Bank, thereby formally (de jure) creating apartheid conditions in Israel and Palestine,” the statement reads, according to JTA.

