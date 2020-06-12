France demands US backtrack on ICC sanctions

France on Friday called on the US to withdraw its decision to impose sanctions against employees of the International Criminal Court, saying the move is an attack on states party to the Rome Statute.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement quoted by Reuters that the US decision risks putting into question the independence of the justice system.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)