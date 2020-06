21:09 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 'I apologize, I was misled' Read more Health Ministry's Deputy Director General, Itamar Grotto, apologizes after granting exemption from isolation to billionaire Teddy Sagi. ► ◄ Last Briefs