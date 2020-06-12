Journalist draws parallels between Palestinians and Black Lives Matter

British journalist Melanie Phillips has drawn parallels between Palestinians and Black Lives Matter in an opinion piece written for the Jewish News Syndicate.

Phillips notes that both Palestinians and Black Lives Matter followers claim to be oppressed and that the source of all their problems is other people, whether Jews or whites.

Phillips also mentions the attempt to distort history or erase it whether by tearing down statues and monuments (in the case of Black Lives Matter) or vandalizing archaeological digs (in the case of Palestinians) that prove the Jews' presence in Israel in ancient times.