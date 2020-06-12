Shiloh rabbi: 'Good will of nations not worth surrender of land'

Rabbi Elhanan Bin-Nun of the Samarian city of Shiloh wrote his response to the Trump plan -- addressed to the residents of Shiloh -- as follows:

"We ourselves are at a very sensitive stage in the history of the Land of Israel. There are those who claim that this is a moment of opportunity not to be missed and those who see grave danger in this same moment.

"The foundation on which we stand is that the good will of nations is not worth surrender of parts of our land. And crazy threats will not remove us either. We are confident that the Master of the Universe will guide us in the right path. Still, we must not be complacent, we must stay alert, and we must continue to pray."

Shiloh is the city where the Mishkan or desert sanctuary that housed the Ark of the Covenant was set up not long after the Jewish nation entered the land of Israel following its forty years of travel from Egypt to the Promised Land. The Ark remained there for 369 years until it was moved by King David to Jerusalem.