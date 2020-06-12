World Zionist Org. reacts to stabbing: 'Jewish blood is not cheap!'

Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel has responded to today's stabbing attack in London as follows:



"Anti-Semitic events have become commonplace and part of an agenda that Jews around the world are experiencing. Unfortunately, once we can roam the streets after the coronavirus crisis is over, anti-Semitic events will rise and become more physical and violent, such as the stabbing incident we witnessed today. I call upon the authorities to prosecute such offenses to the full extent of the law. Jewish blood is not cheap! "