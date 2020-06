Minister of Diaspora Affairs Omer Yankelevitch has responded to a stabbing in London earlier today with the following tweet:



"Today’s alarming anti-Semitic stabbing in London demonstrates that Jews in the Diaspora continue to face the threat of anti-Semitism even during this pandemic outbreak of the coronavirus. I intend to augment our efforts to combat anti-Semitism and to ensure the security needs of Jews worldwide. We are the address for all Jews globally. Shabbat shalom."