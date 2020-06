17:33 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Arson suspected near Samarian community of Yitzhar Arson is suspected as the cause of a wildfire burning near the Samarian community of Yitzhar. Dozens of volunteers along with firefighters and soldiers of the Samaria Brigade are working to extinguish the fire that is approaching the town. ► ◄ Last Briefs