|
17:27
Reported
News BriefsSivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20
Mayor of Seattle on autonomous zone: 'We could have a summer of love'
When asked on a CNN interview, "How long do you think Seattle and those few blocks looks like this?" Mayor Jenny Durkan answered, "I don't know. We could have a summer of love." On Monday anarchists placed barricades around six blocks in downtown Seattle which include an abandoned police precinct building, declaring it a police-free autonomous zone.
Armed guards stand at entrances to the blocked-off area.
Last Briefs