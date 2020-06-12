16:59 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Burning hatred: Fires set in six Chief Rabbinate offices A man has been indicted for setting fires to six offices of the Chief Rabbinate: two offices in Tel Aviv, two in Kfar Saba, and one each in Petah Tikva and Ashdod. The Chief Rabbinate of Israel has jurisdiction over all Jewish marriages in Israel as well as divorces, conversions to Judaism, Jewish burials, kosher slaughter and kosher certification of restaurants, and ritual baths. It also works together with yeshivas (Jewish seminaries) and operates Rabbinical courts. ► ◄ Last Briefs