16:38 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Chief Rabbi permits hospital digital temperature check on Shabbat Israel's Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef has permitted a digital temperature check for all those entering a hospital on Shabbat. Visitors' temperature may be monitored in this manner as long as the digital check is done automatically without human assistance. Patients being admitted may be checked digitally with a hand held device as long as the person holding the device is a non-Jew. ► ◄ Last Briefs