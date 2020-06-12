MK Hirsch on Grotto affair: 'Leadership includes showing gratitude'

Knesset Member Gal Hirsch extolled the conduct and work ethic of Dr. Itamar Grotto throughout Israel's battle with the coronavirus in defense of the beleaguered public health official who has been lambasted for granting quarantine exemption status to a billionaire returning to Israel.

"Throughout the entire corona crisis, Professor Itamar Grotto has been attentive, supportive, advisory, helpful and caring 24/7, always available to solve problems," Hirsch said. "In officer training school we teach the difference between errors of judgment and mistakes due to negligence or malice. Leadership includes showing gratitude, backing up our fighters and standing behind them in trying times," Hirsch - a former brigadier general - added.