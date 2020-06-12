'Israel is throwing away the possibility of testing 70,000 per day'

Former Defense Minister Naftali Bennett has slammed the Ministry of Health for rejecting a Covid-19 testing system developed at the Weizmann Institute in Rehovot.

"This is a system that will allow Israel to perform about 70,000 tests per day," Bennett tweeted. "The United States Food and Drug Administration has just approved this system. Simply put: The Israeli government is throwing away the possibility of mass testing that would prevent mass closure. Wake up! ”