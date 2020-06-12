Billionaire avoids quarantine: 'We exaggerated a little'

In her broadcast on Israeli Army radio journalist Nurit Kanti opined that "we exaggerated a little" in widespread condemnation of a Ministry of Health official for granting quarantine exemption to billionaire Teddy Sagi on his return to Israel.

Healthy Ministry deputy Director-General Dr. Itamar Grotto apologized for granting the exemption in order for Sagi to attend a family gathering and said it was not the first he had allowed. Sagi had also tested negative for the coronavirus immediately before returning to Israel.

Kanti mentioned in her defense of Grotto that many Knesset members and even the prime minister had been lax in total adherence to Health MInistry coronavirus safety measures. She lamented stigmatizing Grotto after his long and distinguished career as a public health official.