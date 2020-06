15:46 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Is the Palestinian issue a core cause of Middle East turbulence? Read more None of the threats facing today's Arab world is triggered by the Palestinian Arab issue and none affected by the lack of a solution. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs