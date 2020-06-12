IDF on Lebanese border: 'Standing firm, operating openly and secretly'

One month after the a shepherd's "innocent" infiltration across the Lebanese border in the Mount Dov region, Arutz Sheva spoke with deputy commander David Cohen of the Golani brigade operating in the area.

"Engagement with the enemy can take the form of one or more days of battle following one kind of incident or another. It could be a kidnapping event as occurred in the past or setting roadside explosives in response to IDF activity which serves as an excuse for the enemy's desire to hurt us."

"We stand determined, operating openly and secretly. Our military capabilities are so high that it's not worth it for the enemy to test us."