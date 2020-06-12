Gov't to set up team to address cancelation of Regulatory Law

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn, and Minister for Social and Citizenry Issues at the Defense Ministry Michael Biton have held a meeting to discuss the consequences of the Supreme Court's striking-down of the Regulatory Law.

The Blue & White party issued a statement following the meeting: "The meeting was also attended by the Attorney-General and the head of the Civil Administration, and participants discussed the issue of buildings for which the government issued permits and which were discovered after the fact to have been built on privately-owned land.

"Participants discussed various legal solutions for the problems now arising, and it was decided that a special team comprised of representatives from the Ministries of Defense and Justice as well as the Civil Administration will be established to address such cases."