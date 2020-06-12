Gov't authorizes events of up to 250 people from Sunday

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein has commended the government for its decision to allow events halls to host up to 250 people.

"I am happy to be able to inform everyone that the government has now authorized the reopening of events halls and outdoor venues from next Sunday," Edelstein said. "Up to 250 guests will be permitted to attend events held in such places."

Edelstein added a warning note: "Please, take care to adhere to Health Ministry guidelines - wearing face masks, hygiene precautions, and maintaining a distance of two meters between people. If people persist in breaching the guidelines, the economy may have to be shut down again even within days. I wish everyone Shabbat Shalom and may we all merit to celebrate festive occasions together."