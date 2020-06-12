Prof. Grotto: Unfair and unreasonable to treat me in such a manner

Deputy Director-General of the Health Ministry, Professor Itamar Grotto, told Director-General Moshe bar Siman-Tov that, "I apologize, but I will add that it was neither fair nor reasonable to treat me in such a manner."

Professor Grotto has been widely and sharply criticized in media and political circles for allowing billionaire businessman Teddy Sagi to enter the country without going into quarantine. Details of the story not as widely known include the facts that Sagi contracted the coronavirus several months ago and has already made a full recovery, testing negative for the virus. In addition, he entered the country on a private plane, further minimizing any risk posed by his arrival.