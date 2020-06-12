Winston Churchill statue boarded up ahead of BLM protests

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that it is "absurd and shameful" that the Winston Churchill national monument should be at risk of attack by protesters, Sky News reports.

The statue of former prime minister Sir Winston Churchill has been boarded up ahead of another weekend of anti-racist protests.

Black Lives Matter demonstrators are expected to protest this weekend in London; right-wing groups are also expected on the streets, with the possibility of confrontations. Several right-wing groups have called on their members to protect national monuments of figures deemed "racist" by protesters.