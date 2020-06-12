Protest surf to Gaza and back for release of Hadar Goldin & Oron Shaul

Hundreds of surfers gathered on Ashdod beach this morning before setting off on a five-kilometer surf to Gaza and back as a unique form of protest demanding that the government do whatever it can to ensure the release of the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul from Hamas captivity.

The Social Movement for the Return of the Boys, which organized the surf protest, was formed around 10 months ago for the express purpose of keeping the issue in the public conscious.