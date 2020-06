13:28 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Russian Chief Rabbi Lazar released from hospital Russia's Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Berel Lazar, has been released from hospital after suffering from coronavirus symptoms. Rabbi Lazar was in a Moscow hospital for several days. His office issued a statement thanking the medical staff for their dedication and professionalism, and thanking Russian Jews for the prayers offered on Rabbi Lazar's behalf. ► ◄ Last Briefs