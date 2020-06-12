Israeli billionaire helped UAE ambassador with anti-annexation op-ed

Various sources have revealed that Israeli-American billionaire Haim Saban consulted the ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in Washington regarding his op-ed in Yediot Aharonot expressing his views in opposition to Israel's application of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria.

According to the sources, Saban also helped ensure that the newspaper published the article.

Saban has been friendly with the UAE ambassador for the last decade, and is also reportedly close to former US President Barack Obama.