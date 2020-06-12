Italian Premier questioned by prosecutors re: belated lockdown

After dealing with health, economic, and social fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, Italy's leaders may now be forced to confront the legal fallout.

The Guardian reports that Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte is being questioned by prosecutors regarding what they allege was a belated lockdown of two towns in the Lombardy region. Doctors and scientists have stated that the two-week delay in quarantining the two towns contributed to the high regional death toll.

So far, no one has been actually accused of any crime or even negligence. Conte told the Italian newspaper La Stampa that he "acted based on science and conscience" and that he had no regrets.