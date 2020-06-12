UK unions describe decision to postpone schools' opening as 'victory'

Schools in the UK are still closed, and instead of regretting the circumstances and the devastating consequences, teachers' unions are being accused of rejoicing at their political victory.

A report in The Telegraph describes how one union, the University and College Union, wrote of the "impressive public campaigning" that led to the government's decision to postpone the resumption of studies, and of how future campaigns would hopefully "achieve similar victories."

The joint general-secretary of the National Education Union made similar comments, stating that the decision was a "win for science and for every [union] member."

Despite claims that science is on their side and that reopening schools would pose a significant public health danger, the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health recently issued guidance for doctors stating that the majority of children with conditions such as asthma, diabetes, epilepsy, and kidney disease do not need to continue to shield and could go back to school - and, it goes without saying, healthy children could go back to school too.