Bus collides with car near Har Yona, 3 injured

A driver in his mid-thirties has sustained moderate injuries in a road accident near Har Yona. Two woman were lightly injured.

United Hatzalah volunteer Yom Tov Veiser related: "This incident involved a collision between a bus and a private vehicle. We provided first aid to the driver of the vehicle who was moderately injured, and also to two women who suffered mild injuries. Fire fighters were also involved in dealing with the accident due to the nature of the incident."