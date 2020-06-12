MK Gafni calls for Haifa industries to be relocated

Head of the Knesset's Finance Committee, MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ), has called for Haifa's chemical industries to be relocated to a non-residential area where future incidents will not endanger those living nearby. His comments come in the wake of this morning's collapse of a cooling tower in a Haifa refinery.

"Of course we're glad that there was no damage to life or health this time, but we have to bring an end to this situation where local residents are endangered by potential release of poisonous substances," Gafni said. "Such industries should be relocated to places where they will not endanger residents, and the Haifa Bay area should revert to being a safe and attractive place to live in and visit, for the benefit of Haifa residents and all others in the region."