Chicago cops pop popcorn as vandals loot nearby mall

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is reportedly furious after a video showing Chicago police officers hanging out in a congressman's campaign officers came to light, NBC News reports.

Worse still, the officers were taking a time-out at the same time as a nearby mall was being looted.

"They had their feet up on the desk, one was asleep on my couch in my campaign office," the congressman whose office it was said. "One had his head down on his desk. One was on his cell phone. They even had the unmitigated gall to go and make coffee for themselves and to pop popcorn, my popcorn, in my microwave."