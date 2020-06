12:19 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Motorcyclist moderately injured after skidding on Road 89 A 46-year-old motorcyclist has been injured after skidding on Road 89 near Tziv'on. MDA responders and paramedics transported the man to Ziv hospital in Tzfat for treatment. The man is in moderate condition with injuries to his limbs. ► ◄ Last Briefs