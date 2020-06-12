China to test virus vaccines on citizens traveling abroad

China is making progress in its search for a vaccine to combat Covid-19, with five vaccine candidates having reached the stage of human trials.

However, the lack of active virus cases in China makes testing the vaccines in real-life conditions hard to implement. As such, the country is now seeking volunteers who are shortly to travel overseas, to test two of the trial vaccines on them.

Reuters reports that these two vaccines are already being tested on more than 1,000 people each, and that so far, they have shown "no distinct adverse reaction."

Volunteers are being sought among state employees, and some of them will clearly be traveling to high-risk zones, enabling the vaccines to be more effectively tested.