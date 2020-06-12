|
11:44
Reported
News BriefsSivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20
Rise in virus cases in Tzfat's Old City in past 2 weeks
The National Center for Coronavirus Statistics has warned of a virus outbreak in the northern city of Tzfat.
The number of cases has risen significantly since the beginning of June, with the center of the outbreak in Tzfat's Old City.
22 new cases have been confirmed in the last two weeks, and 3.25% of tests were positive, a higher percentage than has been seen in most other parts of the country.
Last Briefs