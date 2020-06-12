|
Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20
Attendees at Trump rallies waive right to sue if they contract virus
As US President Donald Trump plans his first "post-lockdown" rally since the pandemic intervened, the rally's organizers are making sure to keep all their bases covered.
Attendees at the rallies, by clicking "register," are informed that they are thereby "voluntarily assum[ing] all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump ... liable for any illness or injury."
