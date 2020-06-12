11:11 Reported News Briefs Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20 Elderly man driving electric cart injured after driving into sidewalk A 72-year-old man has sustained moderate injuries in a road accident in Tiberias. United Hatzalah volunteers Rami Levy and Yisrael Buskila related: "An elderly man driving an electric cart drove into the sidewalk and sustained injuries in his head and upper body. We provided first aid at the scene and he was then transported to Poriya hospital in moderate condition." ► ◄ Last Briefs