MK Gamliel: Haifa's residents deserve better

Responding to today's incident in Haifa when a cooling tower in a refinery collapsed, Minister for Environmental Protection Gila Gamliel (Likud) said that the area's residents deserve better.

"This time it was an accident; next time it could be deliberate," Gamliel said, presumably referring to a terror attack on the city, which contains many industrial sites that have been targeted in the past by Hezbollah.

"Haifa's residents deserve a healthy environment in which to live," she added.