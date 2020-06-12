|
MK Gamliel: Haifa's residents deserve better
Responding to today's incident in Haifa when a cooling tower in a refinery collapsed, Minister for Environmental Protection Gila Gamliel (Likud) said that the area's residents deserve better.
"This time it was an accident; next time it could be deliberate," Gamliel said, presumably referring to a terror attack on the city, which contains many industrial sites that have been targeted in the past by Hezbollah.
"Haifa's residents deserve a healthy environment in which to live," she added.
