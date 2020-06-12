EU accuses Russia, China of pandemic 'disinformation campaigns'

In a break with its usual practise, the European Union (EU) has accused China and Russia of disseminating disinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic, alleging that the two countries have "targeted influence operations and disinformation campaigns in the EU, its neighborhood, and globally."

The Guardian notes that while this is not the first time that the EU has leveled this accusation at Russia, in the past it has refrained from specifically naming China.

Beijing responded yesterday, saying that China is the victim, not the perpetrator of misinformation, and that the accusation was "baseless."