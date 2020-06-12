Son born to Chinese whistleblower doctor who died of Covid-19

The wife of Dr. Li Wenliang, the famous Chinese whistleblower who attempted to draw attention to the coronavirus when it was first identified, has given birth to a baby boy, four months after her husband died of the coronavirus, The Guardian reports.

Dr. Li was severely reprimanded by the Chinese government for posting articles on social media warning of a "new virus" and was forced to sign a document promising his future compliance. Not long after, he contracted the virus himself and died in hospital.