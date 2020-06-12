|
News Briefs Sivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20
UK lawyers demand public inquiry into government's handling of crisis
Lawyers representing 450 bereaved people whose relatives died due to the coronavirus have called on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Minister, Matt Hancock, to hold an immediate public inquiry into the government’s handling of the crisis to help prevent future deaths, The Guardian reports.
This week, the UK government came under fire from several senior health advisers who suggested that the country's belated lockdown had cost between 20 and 30 thousand lives.
