BA, easyJet, Ryanair suing UK gov't over quarantine policy

Three airline carriers have announced that they have initiated legal action against the UK government, in the wake of its announcement that international arrivals will be obligated to enter a 14-day quarantine.

The Guardian reports that British Airways, easyJet, and Ryanair are requesting a judicial review of the policy, arguing that it will lead to a drop in travel and that it is likely to threaten jobs in the air travel sector, already severely impacted by the pandemic crisis.