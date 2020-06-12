S. Korea weighing tougher regulations to address rise in virus cases

Despite being hailed as a global example of how to deal with the coronavirus epidemic, South Korea is struggling to address a rise in the number of new infections reported each day, The Guardian reports.

56 new cases were reported yesterday for a total of 12,003 so far, and 277 deaths. Most of the new cases are in the region of the capital, Seoul.

The South Korean Health Minister has said that tough social distancing regulations may be reimposed if the number of new cases does not drop below 50 per day within two weeks.