Bowing to Chinese pressure, Zoom closes rights activists' accounts

Acceding to a request from the Chinese government, Zoom has suspended the accounts of three human rights activists who were attempting to hold online meetings to commemorate the Tiananment Square massacre, The Guardian reports.

Zoom stated that Chinese regime officials contacted it in May and early June, telling the company that such online activity was illegal in China and demanding that it shut down the meetings and close the activists' accounts.

"We did not provide any user information or meeting content to the Chinese government," a company statement said. "We do not have a backdoor that allows someone to enter a meeting without being visible."