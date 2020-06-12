|
News BriefsSivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20
Gov't to give grant to over-67s still unemployed due to epidemic
Finance Minister Yisrael Katz has announced a special grant for the month of June for senior citizens over the age of 67 who have not yet returned to the jobs they held before the coronavirus epidemic, and are not entitled to receive unemployment benefit.
"We won't leave anyone behind," Katz wrote. "We will do whatever we can to strengthen the economy and ensure that whoever wants a job can find one."
