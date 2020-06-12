Mother found guilty of injecting insulin into infant son speaks out

The mother who was found guilty two years ago of injecting insulin into her infant son in order to be granted thousands of shekels in government assistance has spoken out for the first time.

A special investigative report by Ariella Sternbach reveals previously unknown details of a case that rocked the country, with people demanding to understand how a mother could behave in such a manner toward her own child.

The report will reveal the specific disorder the woman suffers from, as well as details of her community. It will be broadcast in two parts on Sunday and Monday on Channel 13 News.