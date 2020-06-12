Driver loses consciousness, collides with pole in Petah Tikva

A 64-year-old man driving his car in Petah Tikva lost consciousness and collided with a pole.

MDA responders and paramedics resuscitated him at the scene and, using a defibrillator, managed to restore his pulse. He was then evacuated to Beilinson hospital.

Yehuda Poriyas of MDA related: "When we reached the scene of the accident, we saw a car that had smashed into a pole, and private citizens already attempting to resuscitate the victim of the crash, who was unconscious, not breathing, and had no pulse. We took over treatment including resuscitation, compressions, and medications, and connected the man to a defibrillator that gave the man several electric shocks. When his heart began beating again, he regained consciousness and his condition stabilized. He was then taken by ambulance to the hospital's intensive care unit."