News BriefsSivan 20, 5780 , 12/06/20
White House planning new media channel based in Ramallah
The Al-Quds newspaper has reported that the White House has initiated contacts with businessmen with close ties to the Palestinian Authority, in order to advance its plan to establish a media channel that will operate from Ramallah.
Kan News has reported that this is an initiative of Avi Berkowitz, one of President Trump's advisers, who is expected to replace Jason Greenblatt as the US envoy to the Middle East.
