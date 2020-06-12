Forecast: Cloudy and warmer on Shabbat, cooler on Sunday

Today: Early morning clouds will soon disperse to leave fine weather. Temperatures close to seasonal average. This evening will be clear to partially cloudy.

Shabbat: Partially cloudy with high clouds. A significant rise in temperatures to above the seasonal average. Possibility of local rain showers in the afternoon in the south and east of the country.

Sunday: Partially cloudy. Temperatures will drop significantly to slightly below the seasonal average. Possibility of local light rain showers primarily in hilly areas.