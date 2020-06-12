Dan Shapiro: White House not enthusiastic about annexation

Former US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro has expressed his doubt that there is sufficient support in the White House for Israel to move forward on sovereignty issues.

Interviewed on Galei Tzahal, he said, "There are signs that there is currently less enthusiasm in the White House for annexation. Jared Kushner, Trump's senior adviser who is heavily involved in the issue, is likely to conclude from recent events and statements that 'We don't need to add this problem of annexation to all the other problems we already have.'"

Shapiro added that he did not believe that the American public was supportive of the idea of Israel declaring sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. "This really doesn't touch on their daily lives," he said. "They have other things to worry about right now."