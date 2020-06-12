Director of Shaare Zedek: Warning of 'second wave' of virus overstated

Professor Yonatan Halevi, director of Shaare Zedek Medical Center, has expressed his view that warnings of a "second wave" of the coronavirus are premature.

In an interview aired on Galei Tzahal, he said that, "We have to put this 'second wave' in proportion. Ten days after the increase in cases, the number of people on ventilators has barely risen, and so it's safe to conclude that most of the new cases are either not infecting other people at all, or only a very small number."