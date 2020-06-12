'Israel doesn't need the Jordan Valley in terms of security'

Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert gave a rare interview to the Saudi Elaph newspaper in which he commented on the issue of sovereignty. A recording from the interview was published Thursday on Channel 12 News.

In response to a question from journalist Majdi Halabi, Olmert argued that Israel does not need the Jordan Valley in terms of security. "It's unfounded nonsense," Olmert said, warning that "annexation will cause disaster" and is expected to spark a new wave of violence and terror.